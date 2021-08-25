For Under Armour athlete Jordan Spieth, PGA Tour stop in Baltimore at Caves Valley feels like a homecoming of sorts

“He’s getting very involved in mental health, and it’s been something that I’ve actually worked on a lot in the last few years,” Spieth said of Phelps, who’s been open about his struggles with depression and has been honored for the work he’s done on de-stigmatization of mental health problems with his foundation. “That’s been a space that probably should be talked about more within athletes, their experiences across different sports, too. I’ve been really fortunate that he’s lent an ear and also bounced ideas off [to] me.”