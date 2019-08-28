Jon Ladd, executive director of Baltimore’s Classic Five golf courses, to retire at end of year

Jon Ladd, executive director of Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation, also known as Baltimore’s Classic Five, will retire at the end of the year.
Ladd has served as executive director since 2006 and has been involved with the Baltimore golf community for almost 40 years. He moved to Baltimore in 1980 and was the first employee hired when BGMC, the nonprofit organization that manages the city’s municipal golf courses, was founded in 1985.
“Jon has played a vital role in growing the game of golf in Baltimore during his time with BMGC,” BMGC board chairman Larry Jennings said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in his retirement, and while he will surely be missed, we look forward to continuing his work of managing Baltimore’s golf courses.”
Before becoming executive director, Ladd worked as BMGC director of golf and head PGA professional at Mount Pleasant Golf Course and Pine Ridge Golf Course.
“I am forever grateful to BMGC for continuing my career in Baltimore that started under the legendary Johnny Bass, who was then the head PGA professional at Pine Ridge and allowing me to serve such a wonderful community of golfers,” Ladd said in a statement. “It has been a rewarding experience managing the Classic Five courses and I know the courses will continue to thrive under new leadership.”
Ladd will return to his home state of Indiana to be with his family. A search to find Ladd’s successor will begin soon.