Baltimore Country Club’s Joanna Coe receives inaugural Women’s PGA Professional Player of the Year award

Joanna Coe, a PGA professional and assistant director of instruction at the Baltimore Country Club in Baltimore City’s Roland Park neighborhood, received the inaugural OMEGA Women’s PGA Professional Player of the Year award Saturday at the 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Aronomink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
“I strive to be a role model for young girls and for women, and people in general,” Coe, 31, said in a press release distributed by the PGA. “I try to do everything to the best of my ability. I give it one hundred percent every single day. So it is special to be thought of in that way.”
In an Instagram post, Coe thanked PGA president Suzy Whaley, one of her role models, for presenting her with the award. Whaley is the first female president of the PGA of America in the organization’s 104-year history and became the first woman since Babe Didrikson Zaharias in 1945 to qualify for a PGA Tour competition when she earned a spot in the 2003 Greater Hartford Open.
“This was a long time coming due to a very crazy year," Coe wrote. "But this was a special moment with @mammawhales who is a role model to me in every way. Suzy, I am inspired by your leadership, professionalism, passion and tenacity. Thank you for being a trailblazer in this industry and the game of golf.”
Last year, Coe captured the PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship and was one of four women to play in the PGA Professional Championship. She tied for fifth at the LPGA Teaching & Club Professional National Championship and participated in the 2019 and 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Coe also contributed to the United States team winning the inaugural Women’s PGA Cup in October 2019 at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas.
“Joanna represents the PGA of America in a fashion that is just exemplary,” Whaley said. “All of us see her as a role model, and for those who come behind her and follow in her footsteps and win this award, I can think of no one better to follow.”