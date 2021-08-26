How to watch the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley: TV schedule, tee times, playoff format and more

For the first time in 59 years, the PGA Tour is returning to the Baltimore area.
The BMW Championship, the second leg of the tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs, will begin Thursday at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills.
Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament:
At a glance
BMW Championship
Where: Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills
When: Thursday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 29
What: Second leg of PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs
Format: 72-hole stroke-play tournament
Course length: 7,542 yards
Par: 72
TV: NBC (Chs. 11, 7), Golf Channel
Purse: $9,500,000
Field: Top 70 players in FedEx Cup standings. Top 30 advance to Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta (Sept. 2-5)
Last year’s champion: Jon Rahm
Playoff format
Players are awarded FedEx Cup points based on their performance in official PGA Tour events. The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the regular season advance to the three-event playoffs. The top 70 golfers in the standings at the end of the Northern Trust in New Jersey advance to the BMW Championship at Caves Valley, and the top 30 in the standings after this week’s event in Owings Mills move on to the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta from Sept. 2-5.
The FedEx Cup standings are used to set starting positions at the Tour Championship. The No. 1 player begins at 10-under-par, No. 2 at 8-under, and so on. Players ranked Nos. 26-30 start at even par. Whoever finishes the Tour Championship with the lowest score wins the FedEx Cup and its $15 million bonus.
FedEx Cup standings (entering Thursday’s first round)
- Tony Finau (3,348 points)
- Jon Rahm (2,763)
- Cameron Smith (2,739)
- Patrick Cantlay (2,302)
- Justin Thomas (2,218)
- Collin Morikawa (2,171)
- Jordan Spieth (2,150)
- Harris English (2,118)
- Bryson DeChambeau (1,989)
- Abraham Ancer (1,941)
TV schedule
FIRST ROUND
Round starts: 10 a.m. Thursday
Live TV coverage: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Radio: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
SECOND ROUND
Round starts: 10 a.m. Friday
Live TV coverage: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Radio: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
THIRD ROUND
Round starts: 8 a.m. Saturday
Early TV coverage: Noon to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on NBC
Live stream online: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on NBCSports.com
Radio: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
FINAL ROUND
Round starts: 8 a.m. Sunday
Early TV coverage: Noon to 2 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on NBC
Live stream online: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on NBCSports.com
Radio: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Tee times
Round 1
(*** - featured group)
9:40 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Streelman
9:52 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Robert Streb, Aaron Wise
10:04 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Tom Hoge, Cameron Champ
10:16 a.m. – Russell Henley, Branden Grace, Webb Simpson
10:28 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler
10:40 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Corey Conners, Joaquin Niemann
***10:57 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka
11:09 a.m. – Abraham Ancer, Louis Oosthuizen, Sam Burns
***11:21 a.m. – Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith
11:33 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner
11:45 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Tringale
11:57 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Harry Higgs, Phil Mickelson
12:14 p.m. – Sebastián Muñoz, Chris Kirk, Jhonattan Vegas
12:26 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Paul Casey, Emiliano Grillo
12:38 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Matt Jones, Alex Noren
12:50 p.m. – Carlos Ortiz, Brian Harman, Hudson Swafford
1:02 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Cam Davis, K.H. Lee
1:14 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na
***1:31 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
***1:43 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa
1:55 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy
2:07 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Erik van Rooyen, Lee Westwood
2:19 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Patton Kizzire, Talor Gooch
Round 2
(*** - featured group)
9:40 a.m. – Sebastián Muñoz, Chris Kirk, Jhonattan Vegas
9:52 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Paul Casey, Emiliano Grillo
10:04 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Matt Jones, Alex Noren
10:16 a.m. – Carlos Ortiz, Brian Harman, Hudson Swafford
10:28 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Cam Davis, K.H. Lee
10:40 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na
***10:57 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
***11:09 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa
11:21 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy
11:33 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Erik van Rooyen, Lee Westwood
11:45 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Patton Kizzire, Talor Gooch
11:57 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Streelman
12:14 p.m. – Harold Varner III, Robert Streb, Aaron Wise
12:26 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Tom Hoge, Cameron Champ
12:38 p.m. – Russell Henley, Branden Grace, Webb Simpson
12:50 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler
1:02 p.m. – Stewart Cink, Corey Conners, Joaquin Niemann
***1:14 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka
1:31 p.m. – Abraham Ancer, Louis Oosthuizen, Sam Burns
***1:43 p.m. – Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith
1:55 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner
2:07 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Tringale
2:19 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Harry Higgs, Phil Mickelson
What to know
