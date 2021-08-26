How to watch the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley: TV schedule, tee times, playoff format and more

Players are awarded FedEx Cup points based on their performance in official PGA Tour events. The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the regular season advance to the three-event playoffs. The top 70 golfers in the standings at the end of the Northern Trust in New Jersey advance to the BMW Championship at Caves Valley, and the top 30 in the standings after this week’s event in Owings Mills move on to the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta from Sept. 2-5.