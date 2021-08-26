xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
How to watch the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley: TV schedule, tee times, playoff format and more

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 26, 2021 8:00 AM

For the first time in 59 years, the PGA Tour is returning to the Baltimore area.

The BMW Championship, the second leg of the tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs, will begin Thursday at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament:

At a glance

BMW Championship

Where: Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills

When: Thursday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 29

What: Second leg of PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs

Format: 72-hole stroke-play tournament

Course length: 7,542 yards

Par: 72

TV: NBC (Chs. 11, 7), Golf Channel

Purse: $9,500,000

Field: Top 70 players in FedEx Cup standings. Top 30 advance to Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta (Sept. 2-5)

Last year’s champion: Jon Rahm

Playoff format

Players are awarded FedEx Cup points based on their performance in official PGA Tour events. The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the regular season advance to the three-event playoffs. The top 70 golfers in the standings at the end of the Northern Trust in New Jersey advance to the BMW Championship at Caves Valley, and the top 30 in the standings after this week’s event in Owings Mills move on to the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta from Sept. 2-5.

The FedEx Cup standings are used to set starting positions at the Tour Championship. The No. 1 player begins at 10-under-par, No. 2 at 8-under, and so on. Players ranked Nos. 26-30 start at even par. Whoever finishes the Tour Championship with the lowest score wins the FedEx Cup and its $15 million bonus.

FedEx Cup standings (entering Thursday’s first round)

  1. Tony Finau (3,348 points)
  2. Jon Rahm (2,763)
  3. Cameron Smith (2,739)
  4. Patrick Cantlay (2,302)
  5. Justin Thomas (2,218)
  6. Collin Morikawa (2,171)
  7. Jordan Spieth (2,150)
  8. Harris English (2,118)
  9. Bryson DeChambeau (1,989)
  10. Abraham Ancer (1,941)

TV schedule

FIRST ROUND

Round starts: 10 a.m. Thursday

Featured groups: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on NBCSports.com

Radio: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

SECOND ROUND

Round starts: 10 a.m. Friday

Featured groups: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on NBCSports.com

Radio: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

THIRD ROUND

Round starts: 8 a.m. Saturday

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on NBCSports.com

Radio: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

FINAL ROUND

Round starts: 8 a.m. Sunday

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon to 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on NBCSports.com

Radio: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Tee times

Round 1

(*** - featured group)

9:40 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Streelman

9:52 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Robert Streb, Aaron Wise

10:04 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Tom Hoge, Cameron Champ

10:16 a.m. – Russell Henley, Branden Grace, Webb Simpson

10:28 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler

10:40 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Corey Conners, Joaquin Niemann

***10:57 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka

11:09 a.m. – Abraham Ancer, Louis Oosthuizen, Sam Burns

***11:21 a.m. – Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith

11:33 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner

11:45 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Tringale

11:57 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Harry Higgs, Phil Mickelson

12:14 p.m. – Sebastián Muñoz, Chris Kirk, Jhonattan Vegas

12:26 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Paul Casey, Emiliano Grillo

12:38 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Matt Jones, Alex Noren

12:50 p.m. – Carlos Ortiz, Brian Harman, Hudson Swafford

1:02 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Cam Davis, K.H. Lee

1:14 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na

***1:31 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

***1:43 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

1:55 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy

2:07 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Erik van Rooyen, Lee Westwood

2:19 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Patton Kizzire, Talor Gooch

Round 2

(*** - featured group)

9:40 a.m. – Sebastián Muñoz, Chris Kirk, Jhonattan Vegas

9:52 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Paul Casey, Emiliano Grillo

10:04 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Matt Jones, Alex Noren

10:16 a.m. – Carlos Ortiz, Brian Harman, Hudson Swafford

10:28 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Cam Davis, K.H. Lee

10:40 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na

***10:57 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

***11:09 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

11:21 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy

11:33 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Erik van Rooyen, Lee Westwood

11:45 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Patton Kizzire, Talor Gooch

11:57 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Streelman

12:14 p.m. – Harold Varner III, Robert Streb, Aaron Wise

12:26 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Tom Hoge, Cameron Champ

12:38 p.m. – Russell Henley, Branden Grace, Webb Simpson

12:50 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler

1:02 p.m. – Stewart Cink, Corey Conners, Joaquin Niemann

***1:14 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka

1:31 p.m. – Abraham Ancer, Louis Oosthuizen, Sam Burns

***1:43 p.m. – Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith

1:55 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner

2:07 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Tringale

2:19 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Harry Higgs, Phil Mickelson

What to know

