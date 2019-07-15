European Tour could provide big boost for Baltimore-based company’s golf instruction app

“He knew I was trying to find some way of giving instruction to all my kids at the First Tee,” Hudak said. “At the time, I had 1,200 kids in the program and I couldn’t get them scaleable lessons. When I went down to the [golf] lessons and see the kids be coached, they all had cellphones. ... I was scratching my head and thinking, ‘If I can get affordable, accessible and personable lessons on a cell phone, I think I could give these kids the gift of golf.' "