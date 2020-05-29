Baltimore’s Will Rosenfield wins Minor League Golf Tour event

Will Rosenfield of Baltimore, playing in the next-to-last group to finish Thursday, scored his first victory on the Minor League Golf Tour with a 6-under par 65 at The Fox Club in Palm City, Florida. It was also his first win since he turned pro early last year.
Rosenfield, 24, made four birdies (Nos. 3, 8, 9 and 10), then eagled the par-5 12th hole to win by two strokes. He did not have a bogey. Rosenfield earned $750 from the $3,925 purse and an additional $210 from an optional bonus pool for a total of $960.
Tied for second at 67 among 34 starters were Roland Massimino of Lumberville, Pennsylvania, grandson of legendary college basketball coach Rollie Massimino, and Bo Hoag of Columbus, Ohio, who spent most of the 2018-19 seasons on the PGA and Korn Ferry tours. Each had three birdies and a bogey on each nine, collecting $650 apiece.
Men’s college lacrosse: Rising seniors Christian Daniel and Nick Franchuk were elected by their teammates as Navy team captains for the 2021 season.
Lacrosse scholarships: The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the recipients of the 15th annual Tewaaraton Native American Scholarships, presented by US Lacrosse. Awarded to male and female students each year, the scholarship honors high school students of Haudenosaunee / Iroquois heritage who exemplify high character, leadership, and academics both on and off the lacrosse field.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tewaaraton Award annual ceremony that was scheduled for May 28 will not be held, and no college awards will be presented in 2020. The Foundation will also postpone recognition of the Legends and Spirit honorees until 2021, but continues to annually award the Tewaaraton Native American Scholarships, presented by US Lacrosse.
The 2020 scholarship recipients are Yanenowi Logan of the Seneca Nation and Cobie Cree of the Mohawk Nation.
Sports memorabilia: The glove used by New York Yankees fan Jeffrey Maier to catch Derek Jeter’s 1996 ALCS Game 1 home run against the Orioles is being offered in the Lelands Spring Classic Auction through June 19. Go to visit lelands.com for details.
NFL: The Ravens announced Friday that M&T Bank Stadium has been recognized by the United States Department of Homeland Security with a SAFETY Act Designation, acknowledging excellence in game day security practices.
The Ravens received the SAFETY Act Designation for the M&T Bank Stadium Security Program, a comprehensive program that includes the screening of visitors and packages, emergency plans, threat assessments, physical and electronic security equipment, and trained personnel. The security program applies to the entire stadium property, including the seating bowl and suites, gates, loading dock, inner and secondary perimeters, field, locker rooms, utility and mechanical systems, and command center.