Moving the game forward: Baltimore Country Club’s Cathy Kim selected to PGA leadership program

Cathy Kim walked into her first PGA of America meeting in 2013 and nearly walked right out. She saw only middle-aged white men in blue blazers. Nobody looked like her, a 5-foot-2 Asian-American woman.

“I very well could have opted out because I didn’t feel like I belonged at all,” said Kim, who was working as an apprentice at the time. “But that was one of the moments I was determined to help change that. I felt almost like a moral responsibility to stay in it.”

Kim is now the director of instruction at Baltimore Country Club but perhaps better known for her social media presence, @cathykimgolf, offering virtual tips to her 46,000 Instagram followers.

While her golf journey hasn’t been linear, her mission to create opportunities within the sport has remained steadfast.

For that, she was recently selected as one of 15 PGA members to join the 2023-24 PGA LEAD Class, an 18-month leadership development program aimed at diversifying and growing the game of golf, according to a release, while forming a guided path to leadership roles within the organization.

“This program helps bring a diverse cross-section of talented PGA Members together as leaders in a host of important positions within the golf industry nationwide, which will help position the PGA of America’s overall growth and success for decades to come,” PGA of America President John Lindert said in a statement.

A future in PGA governance wasn’t even on Kim’s radar until recently.

Now, through the program, she’ll have opportunities to be in spaces with open discourse about bettering the game of golf among the sport’s top professionals. PGA LEAD class members will sit in on board meetings, receive mentorship and attend conferences — most notably the national PGA meeting in Frisco, Texas, this summer.

“There are more and more young women and girls that reach out to me who say, ‘It’s really nice to see a face in the industry that looks like mine,’” Kim said. “I think that’s extremely important to move the game forward. The way that the PGA of America has doven into kind of catching up with what golf looks like today has been really impressive.”

The teacher Kim is today at 37 years old is a result of her own experience.

Her approach to teaching, both in person and online, can be traced back to her first instructor, PGA professional Dave Johnson, at the then-Mountain Shadows Golf Club in Rohnert Park, California. Those early lessons at junior golf camp doubled as a babysitter when Kim was 10 years old after her father started playing.

Johnson was soft-spoken. He wore a straw hat and effused a calming presence. His drills were simple and digestible.

“That’s kind of how I approach pretty much anybody at any age,” Kim said. “If you really dive into golf, there’s just a black hole of information.”

Golf isn’t a sport that can be mastered in one session. That doesn’t stop players from looking to Kim for the fastest solution to fix their swing rather than thinking about it in layers. She’s a patient teacher because of Johnson.

Her videos, which date to 2020, similarly utilize the digestible nature of social media. They also capitalize on the ability to teach free of charge. Kim’s Instagram feed is a gold mine for drills to fix your swing plane or pointers on how to hit out of the bunker. Her proudest posts are part of the video series, “I Gave My Mom a Golf Lesson.”

Kim said her early playing days felt like a financial burden on her family. Before receiving a full scholarship to play at Western Washington, where she graduated in 2008, her play was funded by a dry-cleaning business her parents co-owned. The trade-off was one of them had to be there at all times. “Now my dad is the one stuck at work while my mom goes to play,” she said with a laugh.

When Kim was in high school and her family moved to Seattle, she found a job at a nearby golf course largely for the benefits of free practice and playing privileges.

One of the course professionals proposed she help teach junior players.

“For me, the golf journey has been about trying to figure out where I belong in the sport,” Kim said. “I didn’t quite feel like I belonged on the tour circuit. I really liked golf, and that’s the very thing I know the most about in my life. But I didn’t quite know where I fit in.”

Teaching burgeoned a newfound love for golf. It gave Kim her rightful seat at the table, something she has since dedicated herself to helping others find.