Bryson DeChambeau just misses shooting 59 in second round of PGA Tour’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley

Bryson DeChambeau just missed making PGA Tour history Friday afternoon at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills.
The 27-year-old DeChambeau, known as one of the longest hitters on tour, shot a 12-under-par 60 in the second round of the BMW Championship, falling just short of securing the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history. Eleven of those rounds have been 59s, with Jim Furyk the only player to shoot 58 on the PGA Tour.
The big-hitting DeChambeau didn’t just impress with the driver, either. The 2020 U.S. Open winner was 16-for-16 on putts inside 12 1/2 feet before missing a 6-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
DeChambeau finished the career-best round bogey-free, making eight birdies and two eagles. Sitting 12-under through 16 holes, he made par on the par-3 17th hole before hitting a drive 320 feet down the center of the fairway on par-4 18th, setting up an approach shot that he landed within 6 feet. But he pulled the putt left, costing himself a chance at PGA Tour history.
DeChambeau, who entered the day 4-under, moved to the top of the leaderboard Friday at 16-under with several golfers yet to finish their second rounds.
Scottie Scheffler was the last to shoot 59 on the PGA Tour, carding a 12-under 59 at TPC Boston during the second round of The Northern Trust Open in 2020.
