Bryson DeChambeau just misses shooting 59 in second round of PGA Tour’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 27, 2021 3:53 PM

Bryson DeChambeau just missed making PGA Tour history Friday afternoon at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills.

The 27-year-old DeChambeau, known as one of the longest hitters on tour, shot a 12-under-par 60 in the second round of the BMW Championship, falling just short of securing the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history. Eleven of those rounds have been 59s, with Jim Furyk the only player to shoot 58 on the PGA Tour.

The big-hitting DeChambeau didn’t just impress with the driver, either. The 2020 U.S. Open winner was 16-for-16 on putts inside 12 1/2 feet before missing a 6-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 18th hole.

DeChambeau finished the career-best round bogey-free, making eight birdies and two eagles. Sitting 12-under through 16 holes, he made par on the par-3 17th hole before hitting a drive 320 feet down the center of the fairway on par-4 18th, setting up an approach shot that he landed within 6 feet. But he pulled the putt left, costing himself a chance at PGA Tour history.

DeChambeau, who entered the day 4-under, moved to the top of the leaderboard Friday at 16-under with several golfers yet to finish their second rounds.

Scottie Scheffler was the last to shoot 59 on the PGA Tour, carding a 12-under 59 at TPC Boston during the second round of The Northern Trust Open in 2020.

This article might be updated.

