British Open: Shane Lowry sets early target as Rory McIlroy struggles

No one suffered quite like former British Open champion David Duval, who plays only sparingly because of duties with American television. Duval was going along nicely with two quick birdies until a quadruple-bogey 8 on the fifth hole. And then it all came undone on the par-5 seventh when he lost his tee shot in the high grass, hit a provisional tee shot and then mistakenly played the wrong ball and had to start the hole over with six penalty shots.