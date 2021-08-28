PGA Tour BMW Championship: Bryson DeChambeau takes one-shot lead with stunning 60 at Caves Valley before second-round play is suspended by darkness

“A lot of putts went in,” DeChambeau told the tour’s broadcast partners, sticking to his practice of not speaking to the press after being criticized for his comments about not needing the COVID vaccine. “A lot of things went right. We got a lot of great numbers out of the rough today, and I played my butt off and never thought too much about anything until the last few holes, and I striped a 9-iron on 17, striped a drive, striped a wedge on 18 and just wasn’t able to clutch those putts up. But I stroked it pretty well today, and going to go work on that a little bit and make sure I’m hitting it down my lines for this weekend so I have myself a chance to win this weekend.”