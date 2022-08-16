BMW Championship to return to Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills in 2025

The BMW Championship is returning to the Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills in 2025, organizers announced Tuesday.

The course also hosted the championship in 2021, which Patrick Cantlay won in dramatic fashion, defeating Bryson DeChambeau in a six-hole playoff round.

It was the first time the Baltimore area hosted a PGA Tour event in nearly 60 years, and Cantlay noted a boisterous crowd.

“It’s so nice to be back with fans, and they were just so supportive all day,” he told a broadcaster after the event. “They’ve been supportive for the last four days. Just the chants of ‘Patty’ or ‘Patty Ice,’ I’m hearing it all week, and it’s fun.”

Patrick Cantlay raises the BMW Championship trophy after securing his victory on the PGA Tour at Caves Valley on Sunday, August 29.

The 2021 event resulted in a record $5.6 million donation to the tournament’s sole beneficiary, the Evans Scholars Foundation, according to a news release from the BMW Group. The foundation provides college scholarships to caddies, and recently purchased a home near the University of Maryland, College Park to serve as the Caves Valley Evans Scholars Scholarship House for awardees.

Tuesday’s announcement came just before the start of this year’s BMW Championship, which will be held at the Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. Organizers also announced the Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis will host in 2026.

The venues for 2023 and 2024 had already been chosen. They are Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago and Castle Pines Golf Club in Denver respectively.

The BMW Championship is the penultimate event in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. It is the third-oldest tournament on the PGA Tour Schedule, dating back to 1899. Only the British and U.S. Opens are older. Back then, it was called the Western Open, but BMW joined in 2007.

