Thrilling playoff gives fans plenty to cheer about in PGA Tour’s return to Baltimore area at Caves Valley | NOTES

“I knew I had a low 60s in me on this golf course,” said Finau, who will start the Tour Championship at 8-under, two strokes behind leader Cantlay. “A lot of low scores have kind of been yielded all week, and [I] haven’t been able to score as well as I would have liked, so I really put some pressure on myself to score and have a good round, and the putter got hot, and it was a nice day to do that.”