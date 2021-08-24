Caves Valley brings PGA Tour back to Baltimore area after 59 years: ‘We’re hosting a party at our house’

The Eastern Open was a regular event on the tour starting in 1950 and brought some of the sport’s most glittering stars to Baltimore. Sam Snead won in 1952. Four years later, Palmer hooked that drive onto Hillen Road and nearly quit on the spot. “I was a little disgusted and I said: ‘I think I’ll withdraw,’” the late Palmer recalled in a 2011 interview with The Sun. Ford, who was his playing partner that day, talked him out of it. “Played some pretty good golf too,” Palmer said. “At one point, I was up by 12 shots.”