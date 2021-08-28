PGA Tour pros taking advantage of wide and soft Caves Valley to post record-low numbers at BMW Championship

In the PGA Tour’s return to Baltimore for the first time since 1962, 55 golfers shot under par in Thursday’s first round, which featured a tournament-record scoring average of 2.783 strokes under par. Before this weekend, the private course had been lengthened from 7,226 yards to 7,542 yards after the construction of eight new championship tee boxes, had all 87 bunkers rebuilt and had its rough grown out in strategic positions to add a degree of difficulty to the course.