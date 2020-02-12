BMW Championship landing at Owings Mills’ Caves Valley Golf Club, sources say

Owings Mills’ Caves Valley Golf Club will host next year’s BMW Championship, sources confirmed, marking the first PGA Tour event in the Baltimore area in nearly 60 years.
The BMW Championship, a FedEx Cup playoff event conducted by the Western Golf Association to benefit the Evans Scholars Foundation, has been held in the Chicago area every other year since 2011, with stays in Indiana, Colorado and Pennsylvania. The 2020 BMW Championship will be played at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois before coming to Maryland on Aug. 17-22, 2021. That will be the first PGA Tour event in the area since the Eastern Open Invitational at Mt. Pleasant Municipal Golf Club in 1962.
Although the BMW Championship will mark Caves Valley’s first PGA Tour or Western Golf Association event, the course has hosted men’s and women’s NCAA championships, USGA events, the 2002 U.S. Senior Open, the 2007 Palmer Cup, the LPGA’s 2014 International Crown, and the Constellation Senior Players Championship in 2017.
An official announcement is expected Thursday morning.
The BMW Championship features a field of the top 70 golfers on tour, whittling that group down to 30 for the final stage of the FedEx Cup playoffs. The 2019 BMW Championship was played at Medinah Country Club outside of Chicago, drawing more than 130,000 spectators from 44 states and three countries. The event generated nearly $20 million in direct spending, $3 million in lodging, $4 million in food and beverage sales, $1.7 million in state taxes and $400,000 in local taxes.
Fourth-ranked PGA Tour golfer Justin Thomas won the 2019 BMW Championship. Tiger Woods won the inaugural event in 2007 and again in 2009, with current PGA Tour No. 1 Rory McIlroy finishing first in 2012.
Caves Valley is a 1991 Tom Fazio design. The course ranks 152nd on Golf Digest’s national best-of list. The Chicago Tribune first reported the BMW Championship was coming to Caves Valley.