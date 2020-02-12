BMW Championship landing at Owings Mills’ Caves Valley Golf Club, sources say

The BMW Championship, a FedEx Cup playoff event conducted by the Western Golf Association to benefit the Evans Scholars Foundation, has been held in the Chicago area every other year since 2011, with stays in Indiana, Colorado and Pennsylvania. The 2020 BMW Championship will be played at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois before coming to Maryland on Aug. 17-22, 2021. That will be the first PGA Tour event in the area since the Eastern Open Invitational at Mt. Pleasant Municipal Golf Club in 1962.