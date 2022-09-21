Baltimore Country Club to host 2026 U.S. Senior Amateur and 2031 U.S. Women’s Amateur championships

Baltimore Country Club’s East Course in Lutherville will serve as host of the 2026 U.S. Senior Amateur and the 2031 U.S. Women’s Amateur championships, the United States Golf Association announced Tuesday.

The 71st U.S. Senior Amateur is scheduled for Aug. 29 through Sept. 3, 2026. The championship is open to amateur golfers who are at least 55 years old and have a Handicap Index of less than 7.5 and involves 36 holes of stroke play before the field is trimmed to the lowest 64 scorers for match play.

The 131st U.S. Women’s Amateur will be held Aug. 4-10, 2031. The championship features 156 golfers playing 36 holes of stroke play before the 64 lowest scorers compete in match play.

Baltimore Country Club in Lutherville in 2007. (DOUG KAPUSTIN / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Country Club has hosted four USGA events before. In 1899, Scotland’s Willie Smith won the fifth U.S. Open at the club’s West Course in Roland Park by 11 strokes over 80 other players for his only major title.

In 1932, Canada’s C. Ross Somerville defeated eventual two-time USGA champion John Goodman, 2 and 1, to capture the U.S. Amateur at the East Course. In 1965, the U.S. team successfully defended the Walker Cup via an 11-11 tie. And in 1988, Sweden’s 13-time LPGA winner Liselotte Neumann finished three strokes ahead of Patty Sheehan to claim the U.S. Women’s Open for the only major title of her career.

“We are thrilled to return to Baltimore Country Club and rekindle our relationship with a club that has produced memorable USGA moments dating back to 1899,” Mark Hill, USGA’s managing director of championships, said in a statement. “The process of awarding these two championships has been seamless, and we appreciate the club’s staff and membership for their friendship and partnership and look forward to working closely together over the coming years.”

The USGA’s announcement came one month after the PGA Tour decided to return the 2025 BMW Championship to Caves Valley Country Club in Owings Mills after the club had hosted the same tournament in 2021.

“It is a privilege to be able to partner with the USGA to bring the U.S. Senior Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur to our club,” Baltimore Country Club president Thomas Carroll said. “Since its founding in 1898, some of the club’s most memorable and historic moments have occurred during its USGA championships — including the 1932 U.S. Amateur, the 1965 Walker Cup and the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open. Our membership is looking forward to hosting the nation’s best amateur golfers on our courses. It’s exciting to see Baltimore emerge as a premier destination for championship golf.”

Baltimore Country Club has also been a venue for the 1928 PGA Championship and the Senior Players Championship from 2007 to 2009.

“We’re excited to welcome the USGA back to Maryland for these two championships and look forward to the opportunities that this incredible relationship with the USGA presents for the state and its golf industry,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “Maryland is proud to be a top destination for tourism and world-class sporting events.”

Founded on Jan. 13, 1898, in Roland Park as the first 18-hole course in the state, Baltimore Country Club opened the East Course at Five Farms in Lutherville in September 1926. The course was renovated in 2015 by Kevin Foster, returning to the original design authored by A.W. Tillinghast.

The par-70 East Course measures 7,181 yards from its championship tees.