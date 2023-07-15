Golf caddying helped Curley graduate Antonio Carter after a tragedy. Now, a ‘life-changing’ scholarship awaits.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Despite being separated by more than 54 years in age, 18-year-old Antonio Carter and his 72-year-old grandfather Fred like to compete in a round of golf. The younger Carter said his grandfather hardly concedes anything — even when asked who is the better golfer.

“He will tell you him, and I would tell you me,” he said with a laugh.

That’s not always true, Fred said. He pointed out that his average drive off the tee is about 50 yards shorter than his grandson’s average of more than 250 yards. If Fred has an advantage, it’s his chipping and putting.

“I know that at my age, mine isn’t going that far,” he said. “I stay in my lane.”

Carter’s involvement in golf has yielded even greater benefits. The Baltimore resident and Archbishop Curley graduate was named in February a recipient of the Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship for high-achieving caddies.

Archbishop Curley graduate Antonio Carter earned the Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship, which will cover the cost of tuition and housing for four years at the University of Maryland. (courtesy of the Western Golf Association)

Carter, who caddies at Baltimore Country Club in Timonium, plans to major in marketing at the University of Maryland where the scholarship will cover the cost of tuition and housing for four years. Carter is the fifth caddy from Baltimore Country Club to earn the scholarship, joining sisters Samantha and Becca Lannon of Dulaney, Varada Maulkhan of Catonsville High School and Kendall Opheikens of Overlea High School.

Mike Maher, vice president of scholarships and caddie academies for the WGA, said Carter was selected as a finalist from a pool of 875 who applied for the scholarship.

“He has utilized caddying as a gateway to doors being opened,” Maher said. “He’s done that in an incredible manner, and we’re excited for what the future holds for him.”

That future seemed uncertain early in Carter’s life. When he was 4, he lost both of his parents when his mother was shot and killed by his father.

On Nov. 30, 2008, Dawn Williams-Stewart was shot in the stomach, and her husband, Antonio Girard Stewart, was found unconscious on a neighbor’s back porch with a gun in his hand and hanging from his neck by a belt. In July 2010, Stewart, who had worked as a security guard and was licensed to carry a concealed handgun, was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Fred Carter said his stepdaughter Williams-Stewart and her husband were separated for months and Williams-Stewart was seeking a divorce. But he said neither he nor his wife Joy Carter, whom he married in 2005, anticipated Stewart’s reaction.

“I don’t think anybody thought that this was something that could have led to that,” he said.

Antonio — who was born Antonio Girard Stewart Jr. before his grandparents officially adopted him and younger sister Rachael on Feb. 1, 2012, and is known by his nickname “A.J.” — said he has almost no memory of what happened. He and Rachael were whisked away by older sister Litia Land and a godmother for a week each before their grandparents took them in, and he said he didn’t begin to learn about what happened to his parents until he was much older.

Asked how he didn’t give in to depression or anger, Carter said, “I don’t ever say that I stayed out of it. I think it’s pretty normal for a person or kid to feel that way. Through therapy growing up and talking to my family and finding outlets of sports or activities that I would go do that would help me concentrate on something else, that would help.”

Tasked with raising a pair of step-grandchildren in his 50s, Fred Carter, who has been playing golf since he was 40, introduced them to the game. Antonio began playing when he was 6 years old and Rachael when she was 4.

“I see it as a life sport,” he said. “I like the calming aspect of it even though it’s very difficult. I felt that you get to meet great people. I just thought that the whole environment could lead to excellence because you’re constantly trying to get better.”

Despite an initial request to switch to baseball, Antonio Carter eventually gravitated toward golf.

“You don’t have to worry about anybody else,” he said. “It’s just what I do that matters.”

Carter said he began breaking 90 strokes on an 18-hole course when he was 13 and now regularly shoots 80. When he was 14, he started caddying at Baltimore Country Club, where he built a relationship caddying for longtime member Jack Palmer.

Palmer, a director for the Western Golf Association, said Carter was shy and reserved at first. But he compared the teenager to an onion with many layers.

“He got more and more comfortable every round,” Palmer said. “He kind of opened up, and he was just a nice kid.”

Palmer recommended to Carter and his grandfather that they consider applying for the Chick Evans Scholarship. When Carter was invited to interview on Feb. 8 with about 100 scholarship foundation and WGA officials at a country club outside of Philadelphia, Palmer drove him and his grandfather to the interview, and a handful of other Baltimore Country Club members appeared to show support.

“His personality lit up the room during his interview,” said Maher, the WGA vice president. “He really piqued the interest of our committee members with not only what he had experienced, but more so with his responses to his situation. He’s had a tremendously successful high school career, and to be able to do that for anyone is remarkable.”

Carter said he would have enrolled at a community college instead of Maryland if not for the scholarship. Palmer called the scholarship “life-changing.”

“He can go to school without debt,” he said. “Evans Scholars have a 92% graduation rate.”

Fred Carter said the family, which includes older brothers Jordan and Joshua, are proud of Antonio’s achievement.

“As I’ve told him, it’s a tremendous opportunity, but he really worked hard,” he said. “This is not something that we take for granted.”

Antonio Carter said he hopes to use his marketing degree to pursue his passion for photography. He said he often thinks about his mother when he sees anything pink (her favorite color) and roses (her favorite flower).

“I think anything to this point from where I was is a blessing,” he said. “I won’t say that it’s luck because you do have to work hard. You have to realize that there are some things that you do deserve and some things that people can help you with.”