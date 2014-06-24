Advertisement Advertisement Golf Sports Tiger Woods [Pictures] Jun 24, 2014 | 11:24 AM Next Gallery PHOTOS Final day at the Constellation Senior Players Championship PHOTOS Players to watch at the Constellation Senior Players Championship at Caves Valley Advertisement Golf Golf John Daly through the years Jun 6, 2017 Five things we learned from the U.S. Open Photos: 2009 Senior Players Championship 2008 LPGA Championship 2007 Senior Players Championship 2005 McDonalds' LPGA Championship LPGA International Crown [Pictures] Meet the U.S. team for the International Crown at Caves Valley