Sunday at the PGA Tour's BMW Championship at Caves Valley

Bryson DeChambeau confers with his caddie, Brian Zeigler, before putting on hole 9.
(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Sunday at the PGA Tour's BMW Championship at Caves Valley | PHOTOS

By Ulysses Muñoz
Aug 29, 2021
Scenes from Sunday's round of golf at the Caves Valley PGA tournament. It is the final round of the tournament.
(Ulysses Muñoz)
Patrick Cantlay hands his club back to his caddie, Matthew Minister, as they walk across the fairway of hole 9 during the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship at Caves Valley on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Patrick Cantlay hands his club back to his caddie, Matthew Minister, as they walk across the fairway of hole 9 during the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship at Caves Valley on Sunday, August 29, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Patrick Cantlay tees off on hole 9 at the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship.
Patrick Cantlay tees off on hole 9 at the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Patrick Cantlay lines up his shot before putting on hole 9 during the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship at Caves Valley on Sunday, August 29. 08.29.21
Patrick Cantlay lines up his shot before putting on hole 9 during the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship at Caves Valley on Sunday, August 29. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Bryson DeChambeau tees off on hole 9 at the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship at Caves Valley.
Bryson DeChambeau tees off on hole 9 at the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship at Caves Valley. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Bryson DeChambeau watches his ball sail through the air on hole 9.
Bryson DeChambeau watches his ball sail through the air on hole 9. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Patrick Cantlay putts on hole 9 during the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship at Caves Valley.
Patrick Cantlay putts on hole 9 during the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship at Caves Valley. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Patrick Cantlay tees off on hole 9.
Patrick Cantlay tees off on hole 9. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Bryson DeChambeau putts on hole 9 at the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship.
Bryson DeChambeau putts on hole 9 at the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Bryson DeChambeau confers with his caddie, Brian Zeigler, before putting on hole 9.
Bryson DeChambeau confers with his caddie, Brian Zeigler, before putting on hole 9. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Sungjae Im studies the green on hole 8.
Sungjae Im studies the green on hole 8. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Sungjae Im approaches the green on hole 8 at the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship at Caves Valley.
Sungjae Im approaches the green on hole 8 at the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship at Caves Valley. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Sungjae Im watches as Abraham Ancer, left, prepares to putt on the green on hole 8.
Sungjae Im watches as Abraham Ancer, left, prepares to putt on the green on hole 8. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Abraham Ancer lines up his shot on the green on hole 8 at the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship.
Abraham Ancer lines up his shot on the green on hole 8 at the final round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Patrick Cantlay approaches the green on hole 8.
Patrick Cantlay approaches the green on hole 8. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
