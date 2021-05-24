xml:space="preserve">
Annika Sorenstam holds golf clinic | PHOTOS

Former No.1 LPGA golfer Annika Sorenstam lead a golf clinic at Hillendale Country Club in Phoenix, Maryland on Monday, May 24, 2021. She worked with the youth on how to change the trajectory of their golf shot.
May 24, 2021
Former No.1 LPGA golfer Annika Sorenstam lead a golf clinic at Hillendale Country Club in Phoenix, Maryland on Monday, May 24, 2021. She worked with the youth on how to change the trajectory of their golf shot. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)
