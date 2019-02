TOM EWART / AP

John Daly stands on the sidelines of the Arkansas bench during the Arkansas-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Sept. 18, 1993. Daly insists he has no desire to pick up a golf club. He passes his time now watching Arkansas football games and helping coach the school's golf team. "If I don't miss it by December, I guess I'll have to find another career," he said. Daly was suspened from the PGA tour at the time the photo was taken.