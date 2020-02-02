Super Bowl Live: 49ers and Chiefs are on the field, and DJ Khaled is spinning

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here, as players from the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are on the field warming up under a cloudless sky at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
The seats are filling up with red, and the loud ovations when the Chiefs are shown on the video screen or are mentioned on the PA make it clear that Kansas City has the crowd advantage.
DJ Khaled is spinning from inside the stadium, providing the pregame soundtrack. There doesn’t seem to be a rabid group of South Floridians inside yet, because mentions of Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Johnson got virtually no response.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on Fox, and you can follow along on this page for live updates from our reporters on the scene all night.
The front that brought gray and rainy weather to the area Friday and Saturday has passed through and skies are expected to remain clear and cool (by our South Florida standards), with a temperature in the low 60s at kickoff.
What to do until then? You could brush up on the teams and matchups to sound like an expert at your Super Bowl party.
Maybe you are looking forward to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in the halftime show more than the actual game. Relive the worst halftime shows in Super Bowl history, in hopes this one doesn’t make the list.
(NOTE: The live blog above may take a few seconds to load. If you cannot see it, please click here.)