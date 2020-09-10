Miami Dolphins will stay inside locker room for national anthem | Video

The Miami Dolphins will not kneel or stand for any pregame ballads before Sunday’s season opener against the New England Patriots.
Instead, the Dolphins decided to remain united while protesting social injustice and racial inequality in the current political climate by staying in their locker room as the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice And Sing” play before kickoff.
The Dolphins — who are owned by Steve Ross, the renowned New York businessman who has contributed to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign — announced their intentions in a powerful, 2-minute, 17-second video recitation of a poem on Thursday night that challenges the NFL’s response and hypocrisy on social matters.
"So, if my dad was a soldier but the cops kill my brother, do I stand for one anthem and kneel for the other?
“This attempt to unify only creates more divide. So, we’ll skip the song and dance. And as a team we’ll stay inside.”
The Dolphins were the only NFL team who had at least one player kneel during the National Anthem in each of the last four seasons before their announcement.
The video was released by national media pundits on social media, not the team’s direct social media account. It was also released before the NFL season began with Thursday night’s game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.
Here’s the video:
And here is a transcript of the poem recited by 18 Dolphins players before coach Brian Flores ends the video with a statement of his own:
Is it authentic? That’s the mystery. Or is it just another symbolic victory?
Now, there’s two anthems. Do we kneel or do we stand?
If we could just right our wrongs, we wouldn’t need two songs.
We don’t need another publicity parade.
So we’ll just stay inside. Until it’s time to play the game.
What happened to all the funds that were promised?
All of a sudden, we got a glass pocket?
The bottom line should not be the net profit.
You can’t open your heart when it’s controlled by your wallet.
Decals and patches, fireworks and trumpets. We’re not puppets.
Don’t publicize false budgets.
Ask the pundits, and we shouldn’t have a say.
If you speak up for change, then I’ll shut up and play.
If we remain silent, that would just be selfish.
Since they don’t have a voice, we’re speaking up for the helpless.
It’s not enough to act like you care for the troops.
Millions for pregame patriotism, you get paid to salute.
“Lift Every Voice And Sing?” It’s just a way to save face.
Lose the mask and stop hiding the real game face.
So if my dad was a soldier but the cops kill my brother, do I stand for one anthem and kneel for the other?
This attempt to unify only creates more divide.
So, we’ll skip the song and dance. And as a team we’ll stay inside.
We need changed hearts. Not just a response to pressure. Enough. No more fluff and empty gestures.
We need owners with influence and pockets bigger than ours. To call up officials and flex political power.
When education is not determined by where we reside. And we have the means to purchase what the doctor prescribed.
And you fight for prison reform and innocent lives.
And you repair the communities that were tossed to the side.
And you admit you gain from it, and swallow your pride. And when greed is not the compass, but love is the guide.
And when the courts don’t punish skin color, but punish the crime.
Until then, we’ll just skip the long production and stay inside.
For centuries, we’ve been trying to make you aware.
Either you’re in denial, or just simply don’t really care.
It’s not a black/white thing. Or a left/right thing. Let’s clean the whole bird, and stop arguing about which wing.
Then, Flores ends the video by saying: “Before the media starts wondering and guessing, they just answered all your questions. We’ll just stay inside.”
Among the Dolphins players in the video are defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, center Ted Karras, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, safety Bobby McCain, cornerback Byron Jones, tight end Durham Smythe, receiver Preston Williams, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, safety Eric Rowe, running back Patrick Laird, linebacker Elandon Roberts, safety Kavon Frazier, defensive end Shaq Lawson, receiver Isaiah Ford, running back Matt Brieda, tight end Mike Gesicki, defensive back Jamal Perry and offensive lineman Jesse Davis.
Jones, Van Noy and Flores hinted at some sort of pregame demonstration being in the works this week.
“Our team has something coming,” Jones said.
Added Van Noy: “We want to do the right thing as a team that everyone agrees with.”