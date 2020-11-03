Week 9 NFL injury tracker: Updates on Gardner Minshew, Jimmy Garoppolo, more injuries

Week 8 saw the already depleted 49ers become even more hobbled after they lost both Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and George Kittle (foot) to long-term injuries.
Meanwhile, Green Bay — San Francisco’s opponent on Thursday Night Football — will be faced with challenges of their own after rookie RB A.J. Dillon tested positive for COVID-19, raising questions about the Week 9 availability of running backs Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones (calf), both of whom may be considered close contacts of Dillon’s.
We’re also still monitoring Christian McCaffrey (ankle) and Michael Thomas (hamstring/ankle) as the two stars inch closer to return.
Be sure to check back throughout the week as the article is updated with the latest news!
Latest On NFL Injuries
Monday Updates
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle): Ankle injuries have plagued Garoppolo’s entire 2020 campaign, starting in Week 2 when he was knocked out of the 49ers' victory over the Jets late in the first half, resulting in two missed games through Week 4. In Week 8, Jimmy G suffered a high ankle sprain, which forced him to leave yesterday’s loss to Seattle after completing 11-of-16 passes for 84 yards and an interception.
Following his latest injury, Garoppolo is expected to miss at least six weeks. Nick Mullens relieved Garoppolo on Sunday to throw for 238 yards with two passing touchdowns.
49ers TE George Kittle (foot): Unfortunately, Garoppolo wasn’t the only Niners star to sustain an injury in Week 8. Kittle was also forced to leave the game in the second half after injuring his foot on a deep pass from Nick Mullens. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kittle is expected to miss eight weeks after further testing revealed a broken bone in his foot.
Jordan Reed (knee) was designated for return from IR on Oct. 28, giving the 49ers 21 days from that date to activate him. If Reed is unable to go in Week 9, expect San Francisco to lean on Ross Dwelley at the position.
Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew (thumb): Last week, we learned Minshew had been playing through multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his thumb. Today, head coach Doug Marrone ruled Minshew out for Week 9, leaving rookie Jake Luton in line to get the start against Houston. Marrone added that he’s unsure when Minshew may be able to return to action
Lions WR Kenny Golladay (hip): After suffering a hip injury against the Colts yesterday, Golladay is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Speaking to members of the media on Monday, head coach Matt Patricia described Golladay’s status as “day by day, week by week”. For now, consider Golladay highly doubtful to play in Week 9 and questionable beyond this week.
