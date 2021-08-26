Fantasy football mock draft: It’s all about making adjustments with a 17-game NFL season — such as where to pick James Robinson with Travis Etienne’s injury

1. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers: Smith-Schuster had a career-high nine touchdowns last season yet it was considered a “down” year for him. It probably had more to do with negative reaction to his focus on social media as well as his career-low 6.5 yards per target, according to football-reference.com. The latter should be blamed, at least partially, on Ben Roethlisberger tiring out his arm during rehab from elbow surgery. Reports are he’s showing more zip this season.