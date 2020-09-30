xml:space="preserve">
Fantasy football lineups for Week 4: Start Mark Ingram and sit Carson Wentz

Phil Thompson
By
Chicago Tribune
Sep 30, 2020 11:18 AM

What is going on with the fantasy football season?

Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Michael Thomas are out of commission, Zach Ertz isn’t even the best tight end on the Eagles, and Lamar Jackson has taken a back seat to Josh Allen and Matt Ryan.

Some of these situations are temporary anomalies, but chances are you’ll still have some lopsided matchups in Week 4 — unexpected players putting up pinball numbers.

It just places more emphasis on finding underrated matchups for your starting lineup.
Start

Bengals QB Joe Burrow vs. Jaguars

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the game against the Eagles on Sept. 27, 2020.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the game against the Eagles on Sept. 27, 2020. (Chris Szagola/AP)

A lot was made of Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s dismantling of the Jaguars (3 total TDs) last Thursday night — perhaps because most fantasy managers had left Fitzmagic for dead. But don’t forget Ryan Tannehill torched them for four touchdown a week earlier.

Burrow held his own in two road matchups against respectable defenses in the Browns and Eagles, throwing for 300 yards in each game and five touchdowns total, and now he gets the defense that’s fifth easiest on quarterbacks (ESPN scoring).

Also consider: Lions QB Matthew Stafford vs. Saints

Ravens RB Mark Ingram II at Washington

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hands the ball off to running back Mark Ingram during the first half.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hands the ball off to running back Mark Ingram during the first half. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Don’t be discouraged by the Chiefs' ambush — the Ravens looked rattled on both sides of the ball in that Monday night showdown.

But the heart of what they do on offense is run, and Ingram should be able to do it against Washington despite Baltimore’s three-headed monster of a running back group.

Washington’s tough fantasy ranking against running backs is deceptive because of earlier competition, but both Browns running backs — Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt — wafted through their defense. It instills hope that the two Ravens backs — Ingram and J.K. Dobbins — can eke out fantasy production in that confounding backfield if the matchup is right.

Also consider: Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake at Panthers

Seahawks RB Carlos Hyde at Dolphins

Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde in action against the Patriots on Sept. 20, 2020.
Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde in action against the Patriots on Sept. 20, 2020. (John Froschauer/AP)

If Hyde isn’t available on the waiver wire, don’t curse the fantasy gods — blame the Cowboys’' Trysten Hill, the culprit behind Chris Carson’s knee sprain that will keep him out for two weeks.

The Seahawks aren’t likely to take any risks with Carson’s long-term health, so Hyde figures to get a lot of work against a defense that gives up a lot of receiving yards to running backs.

Also consider: Steelers RB James Conner vs. Titans

Packers WR Allen Lazard vs. Falcons

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard pulls in a 72-yard pass in the second half against the Saints.
Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard pulls in a 72-yard pass in the second half against the Saints. (Butch Dill/AP)

Did you know he’s sixth among receivers in average fantasy points (13) over the first three weeks? Lazard has seen an increase in targets each week, but his role is safe even if Davante Adams plays.

I don’t have to tell you the points bonanza that potentially awaits Monday night against the Falcons.

Also consider: Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (or Chase Claypool) vs. Titans

Texans WR Will Fuller vs. Vikings

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller warms up before a game against the Ravens on Sept.20, 2020.
Texans wide receiver Will Fuller warms up before a game against the Ravens on Sept.20, 2020. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Fuller inexplicably pulled a disappearing act in Week 2, but roared back with an 11-point day (standard non-PPR format) against the Steelers. The Vikings secondary should be even more forgiving.

Let’s just hope the mere mention of Fuller doesn’t cause him to tweak a hamstring.

Also consider: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd vs. Jaguars

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson vs. Saints

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs after a catch in the first half against the Bears.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs after a catch in the first half against the Bears. (Duane Burleson/AP)

No team has been more giving to tight ends than the Saints, allowing four touchdowns to the position. The Packers couldn’t throw to their three tight ends enough in New Orleans.

Hockenson has been getting a fair amount of targets and his fantasy floor has been 7 points so far this season.

Also consider: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz vs. Browns

Colts K Rodrigo Blankenship at Bears

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship before a game against the Jets on Sept. 27, 2020.
Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship before a game against the Jets on Sept. 27, 2020. (Darron Cummings/AP)

The Colts keep losing offensive playmakers, the latest being Michael Pittman Jr. who underwent compartment syndrome surgery late Sunday.

Blankenship has missed a couple, but he’s kicked three field goals or 40 yards or longer this season, including two last week.

This feel like a game where the Colts move the ball but get bogged down in the red zone against a tough Bears defense, and Blankenship gets a few chances to play the hero.

Also consider: Raiders K Daniel Carlson vs. Bills

Ravens defense/special teams at Washington

Ravens strong safety Chuck Clark in action during the first half against the Chiefs on Sept. 28, 2020.
Ravens strong safety Chuck Clark in action during the first half against the Chiefs on Sept. 28, 2020. (Nick Wass/AP)

Expect the Baltimore defense to come out with their hair on fire after getting humbled in primetime by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Washington has been handing out sacks like candy, but Dwayne Haskins took the generosity level up with three interceptions in Sunday’s Browns game.

Also consider: Chiefs defense/special teams vs. Patriots

Sit

Eagles QB Carson Wentz at 49ers

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws the ball as Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader tries to block it.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws the ball as Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader tries to block it. (Chris Szagola/AP)

Which has been worse, Wentz or his offensive line?

Wentz potentially just lost two more pass catchers to injuries in Dallas Goedert and DeSean Jackson.

And his best remaining option, Zach Ertz, faces a 49ers defense that is second toughest against the position. Wentz appears to have a rapport with Greg Ward, but that does little to give you confidence the QB can get past his erratic play of late.

Also consider: Colts QB Philip Rivers at Bears

Lions RB Kerryon Johnson vs. Saints

Lions' Kerryon Johnson(during a game against the Packers on Sept. 20, 2020.
Lions' Kerryon Johnson(during a game against the Packers on Sept. 20, 2020. (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

It’s official: Adrian Peterson is the lead back in Detroit, and if you thought Johnson and D’Andre Swift’s value couldn’t get any lower, it just cratered.

“It’s not anything that those guys are or aren’t doing,” offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said according to ESPN. “We’re just trying to, again, accentuate their positives and put them in positions to be successful.”

Meanwhile, Bevell called Peterson a “freak of nature.”

“I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but he wants (the ball), we want him to have it and we’ll just keep continuing to go there and spell him with Kerryon, spell him with Swift and kind of go from there.”

Also consider: Jets RB Frank Gore vs. Broncos

49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. Eagles

49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. rushes past Giants defensive end Leonard Williams on Sept. 27, 2020.
49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. rushes past Giants defensive end Leonard Williams on Sept. 27, 2020. (Adam Hunger/AP)

Wilson got a pair of scores (one rushing and one receiving) in the fourth quarter with the 49errs well ahead of the Giants and Jerick McKinnon leaving early with a rib contusion.

There’s a chance both McKinnon and Raheem Mostert return, which would diminish Wilson’s role. And for all the things that have gone wrong with the Eagles, the run defense has been pretty steady. However, if McKinnon or Mostert sits, don’t completely count out Wilson.

Also consider: Patriots RB Sony Michel vs. Chiefs

Jaguars WR Keelan Cole at Bengals

Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole runs a route during the first half against the Dolphins on Sept. 24, 2020.
Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole runs a route during the first half against the Dolphins on Sept. 24, 2020. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

D.J. Chark seems iffy to return, but it may not matter anyway. The Bengals don’t be appear to be as woeful as advertised, particularly with a secondary that includes Darius Phillips, William Jackson III and Mackensie Alexander.

Also consider: Patriots WR N’Keal Harry vs. Chiefs

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy at Jets

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy runs with the ball during the second half against the Buccaneers on Sept. 27, 2020.
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy runs with the ball during the second half against the Buccaneers on Sept. 27, 2020. (Jack Dempsey/AP)

Coach Vic Fangio will start Brett Rypien against the Jets on Thursday.

If you thought Mark Rypien for a second, 1.) He’s actually Brett’s uncle, and 2.) Even Fangio got confused and referred to his own quarterback as “Mark” during a press conference, according to NBCSports.com.

Perhaps Mark’s next in line, given that Fangio gave Jeff Driskel a one-week trial and now has settled on Rypien the Younger. Jets or no Jets, this train wreck is just not conducive to Jeudy’s success.

Also consider: Chargers WR Mike Williams (even if healthy) at Buccaneers

Giants TE Evan Engram at Rams

Giants tight end Evan Engram sheds a tackle against the Bears during the second half.
Giants tight end Evan Engram sheds a tackle against the Bears during the second half. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Engram won’t have as bad a day as he had against the 49ers (3.7 points), but his penchant for underachieving coupled with Daniel Jones' slow-motion implosion makes for a disastrous combination.

And you just get the feeling that Aaron Donald will be parked in Jones' lap all afternoon.

Also consider: Bills TE Tyler Kroft at Raiders

Bills K Tyler Bass at Raiders

Bills kicker Tyler Bass makes a successful point after try in the final minute of the fourth quarter against the Rams on Sept. 27, 2020.
Bills kicker Tyler Bass makes a successful point after try in the final minute of the fourth quarter against the Rams on Sept. 27, 2020. (Brett Carlsen/AP)

Raiders games haven’t produced many field goal opportunities, and Josh Allen has been fairly efficient in the red zone (66% completion rate) and overall with an 8.8% touchdown rate — second only to Russell Wilson, according to FantasyData.com.

Bass also has yet to produce a double-digit fantasy day in standard scoring.

Also consider: Giants K Graham Gano at Rams

Patriots defense/special teams at Chiefs

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. is blocked by Raiders tackle Kolton Miller during the second half.
Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. is blocked by Raiders tackle Kolton Miller during the second half. (Stew Milne/AP)

This isn’t Foxboro in December, when the Patriots held Patrick Mahomes to a touchdown and an interception. It’s Mahomes on his own turf in (what should be) a red-hot October.

Also consider: Packers defense/special teams vs. Falcons

