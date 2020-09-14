Fantasy football waiver wire for Week 2: Grab Nyheim Hines and Robby Anderson

It’s just Week 1. You don’t want to get too high on the picks that panned out, and you don’t want to panic about the ones that haven’t.
Unless you drafted Le’Veon Bell, Leonard Fournette or Marlon Mack. Then go ahead and panic.
Bell looked terrible in the Jets’ running game (2.3 yards on six carries) before he left with a hamstring injury.
Fournette looked even worse (five carries for 5 yards) playing understudy to Ronald Jones II, but that could be a temporary situation while Fournette gets acclimated to the Buccaneers’ system.
Mack may have torn his Achilles tendon, which could spell the end of season with the Colts.
It’s the usual Week 1 curse, juiced up this year by COVID-19 and some seismic offseason moves. Good luck, fantasy football managers, separating possible Week 1 flukes (Sammy Watkins, Russell Gage, Carlos Hyde?) from the new norm (Malcolm Brown, Robby Anderson?).
Fortunately, injuries and game scripts provide some clarity for several free agents you should target on the waiver wire in Week 2.
1.
Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts
Marlon Mack’s likely season-ending injury catapults Nyheim Hines into a meaty role. He already was in line to play a large part in the passing game, but the loss of Mack would mean more touches on the ground too.
Hines was the unlikely star of the Colts offense Sunday, tallying a rushing and receiving touchdown and gaining 73 yards from scrimmage. Jonathan Taylor (9-22 rushing, 6-67 receiving) should take the lead in Mack’s absence, but it’s unlikely the Colts will give the rookie a full workload.
“We have a lot of confidence in Nyheim, so just get him rolling a little bit,” coach Frank Reich said. “He was doing a nice job. We were throwing the ball a little bit more and leaving him in there for that and that was another reason. Then we got a chance to get Jonathan (Taylor) in there a little bit and get his feet wet. From what I can tell, obviously, I will have to watch the tape but he did a good job.”
The Vikings (the Colts' Week 2 opponent) will provide decent opposition to the running backs, even pass-catching backs, but it’s clear the Colts will rely on the run to protect Philip Rivers, who, in typical Rivers fashion, threw two interceptions Sunday.
2.
Malcolm Brown, RB, Rams
What’s that about Malcolm Brown being one-dimensional and not talented enough to be a starter?
Brown ran for a career-high 79 yards and two touchdowns and added 31 yards receiving in an eye-opening performance replacing the departed Todd Gurley.
He’s no Gurley, of course, and Cam Akers probably will overtake him before the season’s over, but you can’t help but feel like Brown will compete for meaningful touches and perhaps push Darrell Henderson to third in the pecking order. Brown is the Rams’ biggest back and probably the best goal line option for a team that prefers to run when they’re knocking on the door.
“Malcolm is such an important part of our game plan, but he was going to get a lot of opportunities in some of those later downs,” coach Sean McVay said via OCRegister.com. “He ended up carrying the load and doing an excellent job.”
3.
Robby Anderson, WR, Panthers
A certain fantasy football columnist who shall remain nameless was kicking himself until his leg was sore Sunday for not recommending Robby Anderson in the Week 1 free agent roundup.
Here was the thinking: Anderson has made mediocre quarterbacks such as Sam Darnold look good at times, and it’s been a while since the Panthers have had a receiver with size and speed (yes that’s a shot at you, Devin Funchess and Kelvin Benjamin). Teddy Bridgewater is never flashy but smart and efficient.
“Even keeled,” Bridgewater called himself in a recent interview.
That could be just what Anderson needs, who’s not just a one-trick pony that catches only long bombs. Nine of his 21 touchdowns have been for fewer than 30 yards.
It’s nice to get those home-run shots, too, especially in formats that rewards touchdowns based on yardage. Anderson’s 75-yard score in the fourth quarter was the 12th in his career over 30 yards.
4.
Gardner Minshew, QB, Jaguars
Someone forget to tell Gardner Minshew about the “Tank for Trevor” Lawrence campaign. Minshew showed no interest in helping the Jags get in better draft position to select the Clemson quarterback prospect, throwing three touchdown passes to lead Jacksonville to a surprising Week 1 win over the Colts.
Minshew spread his scores among D.J. Chark, Keelan Cole and second-round draft pick Laviska Chenault Jt. In fact, nine players caught at least one pass.
With their depleted defense, the Jaguars figure to be in passing situations a lot this season.
Next week against the Titans is a tough draw, but Minshew’s game should open up against the Dolphins, Bengals, Texans and Lions.
5.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers
Do you get a queasy feeling just thinking about starting Jimmy GQ? You’re not alone. Jimmy Garoppolo was rostered on about 40% of ESPN teams for Week 1.
Fantasy-wise, he was erratic last season and really came up small (12 points or fewer) against the Falcons and Rams in Weeks 15 and 16, the traditional fantasy playoff weeks. But Garoppolo did have four games with at least 20 fantasy points and ranked first in deep ball completion percentage (55.6%), according to FantasyData.com.
Garoppolo connected with Raheem Mostert for a 76-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown and threw a 41-yard pass to Kyle Juszczyk Sunday against the Cardinals. And this is with Deebo Samuel on short-term injured reserve.
Samuel’s injury status probably scared off fantasy owners from rostering Garoppolo, but the quarterback has George Kittle, great pass-catching backs and young receivers with potential like Kendrick Bourne. Garoppolo’s obviously not an every week play, but he should be streamed against the Jets and Giants over the next two weeks.
6.
Allen Lazard, WR, Packers
Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling each caught four of Aaron Rodgers' passes and both scored touchdowns, but there’s at least one key difference: Lazard is the designated No. 2 in this system.
Fantasy fans know Valdes-Scantling can be streaky — and perhaps he can change that narrative this season — but Lazard has been building a rapport with Rodgers since last season.
We’re talking possible Jordy Nelson-level bromance.
“I think that connection we had throughout the (2019) season, especially towards the latter half of the season going into the playoffs came from, one, just hard work every single day in practice. And I think he saw that,” Lazard said last month via USA Today. “And then he knew that I cared. I think that’s the biggest thing with Aaron, he needs to know that you care and he can trust you. I think I did all the right things to show him that.”
7.
Jimmy Graham, TE, Bears
Beggars can’t be choosers at this position, and you can’t knock Jimmy Graham getting a touchdown catch from three receptions — including one that would’ve been a second score but was ruled short after a review.
The most encouraging part is that Mitch Trubisky looked the tight end’s way seven times and three of those targets were in the red zone.
Obviously, Trubisky’s erratic ways put a damper on Graham’s upside (as well as Graham’s own tendency to disappear for stretches), but he’s still worth rostering in leagues that require a tight end. The Bears need all the help they can get in the red zone, where they ranked 24th last season in touchdown percentage.
Graham has scored 16 TDs inside the red zone since 2017, third among tight ends during that span, according to team statistics.
8.
Anthony Miller, WR, Bears
You would think Anthony Miller would be higher up. After all, he led the Bears with 76 yards and 27-yard fourth-quarter touchdown catch for the go-ahead score in Week 1.
But he wasn’t targeted until late into the second quarter and, as mentioned before, his quarterback tends to turn on and off like a faucet. Last season, Miller had five games with at least nine targets (and topped 100 yards in two of them), but also nine games with three looks or fewer.
Miller is a solid route runner who can separate from defenders, but needs to find consistency. He’s worth a flex in 12-team leagues with matchups coming against the Giants, Falcons and Colts.
9.
Adrian Peterson, RB, Lions
Remember that bit earlier about panicking? At the risk of overreacting to one game, Kerryon Johnson’s fantasy managers should at least be concerned. Adrian Peterson ran off big chunks of yardage against the Bears (his largest was 21) and D’Andre Swift got the prime looks in the red zone. Swift scored on a goal-line carry, but later dropped the would-be game-winning pass against the Bears in the end zone.
Johnson’s knees are a major concern for the Lions, so it’s reasonable to think Peterson will be the primary handoff with Swift as long as he keeps turning in performances like Sunday (114 total yards on 17 touches). Peterson looked every bit as strong a runner as he did for Washington last season, when he rushed for 898 yards and five scores.
And certainly Swift won’t hog all the goal-line touches to himself.
10.
Peyton Barber, RB, Washington Football Team
Antonio Gibson didn’t provide the big payoff fantasy managers allowed themselves to hope for but probably knew wasn’t coming. Coach Ron Rivera stuck to his word, deploying a true committee against the Eagles with healthy helping of J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber.
But it was Barber who received most of the premium touches: Six of his 17 carries were within 5 yards of the goal line. Gibson got one such rushing attempt. It could be that he’s not ready for such a high-pressure role.
Barber turned in a ghastly 1.7 yards per carry, but he did what he’s good for: score from the goal line. Including Sunday, 16 of Barber’s 19 career touchdowns (rushing and receiving) have been from 6 yards or closer.
Ordinarily you wouldn’t touch such a waiver wire prospect, but it’s unlikely Gibson, essentially a wide receiver in college, or the slight-of-build McKissic will seriously challenge for those opportunities. So Barber’s worth a flier in deep leagues.