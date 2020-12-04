Fantasy football lineups for Week 13: Start Kirk Cousins and sit Tyler Boyd

Ebron can have some maddening drops sometimes but Ben Roethlisberger keeps looking for him. Ebron received 11 targets Wednesday against the Ravens and has had at least six looks in the last for games. In that same span, he has been targeted in the red zone six times (tied for third most) and has two touchdowns, according to FantasyData.com. Washington has allowed the 12th most fantasy points to tight ends.