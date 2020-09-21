Fantasy football waiver wire for Week 3: Grab Jonnu Smith if you still can, Jordan Reed if you can’t and also ... Mitch Trubisky

On the last phone call of his life, Julio Cesar Moran-Ruiz was in his car, pulled over on the side of Interstate 95 by a Maryland State Police officer working DUI enforcement. It was about 2 a.m., and the 36-year-old Dundalk man was terrified. He pleaded with his friend not to hang up the phone. Later that morning, Moran-Ruiz was dead, shot by police after he sped off in his vehicle, allegedly dragging a trooper 2,000 feet down the highway with him. Now, loved ones are trying to piece together what happened in the Aug. 28 encounter and figure out how to get his body back to his hometown of Acapulco, Mexico.