Houston Astros even the World Series with a 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 2

HOUSTON — Rookie José Siri sparked a team whose biggest stars took a while to shine, sending the Houston Astros over the Atlanta Braves 7-2 to even the World Series at one game apiece.
The career minor-leaguer’s speed and aggressive play created havoc on the bases, leading to a four-run second inning and a lead the Astros never relinquished.
José Altuve homered and doubled to help beat the suddenly sloppy Braves. José Urquidy gave the Astros five solid innings, and the Houston bullpen, already so important this postseason, did the rest.
The series shifts to Atlanta for the first of three games starting Friday night.