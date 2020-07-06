WNBA players will wear uniforms with Breonna Taylor’s name with play resumes this month

"As many WNBA players — past and present — have said and, more importantly, consistently demonstrated, the reason why you see us engaging and leading the charge when it comes to social advocacy is because it is in our DNA," WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike said. "With 140-plus voices all together for the first time ever, we can be a powerful force connecting to our sisters across the country and in other parts of the world. And may we all recognize that the league's stated commitment to us — in this season and beyond — offers a pivotal moment in sports history."