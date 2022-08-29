Brian Robinson, a rookie running back for the Washington Commanders, is hospitalized after a shooting

WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking, the NFL team said Sunday night.

The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to the hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement that staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.

D.C. police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city and said they were on the lookout for two possible suspects.

Robinson, a third-round draft pick, was expected to start for the Commanders this season.