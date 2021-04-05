Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak — 16 of their 22 active players are on the protocol list — is called ‘concerning’ by an NHL official, but he expects them to complete their schedule

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA — The NHL’s deputy commissioner says the Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak is concerning, but he remains confident the team will be able to complete its schedule.
In an email to The Canadian Press on Monday, Bill Daly said the Canucks’ numbers are “concerning from a health and safety standpoint, not necessarily from a scheduling standpoint.”
Daly said the league believes the Canucks will return and conclude their 56-game schedule. He also said the league will not change its COVID-19 protocols in the aftermath of the Canucks situation.
After forward Adam Gaudette’s positive test came back last Tuesday, practice continued without him and Wednesday’s morning skate went ahead.
Sixteen of the 22 players on the Canucks’ active roster were on the NHL’s protocol list as of Sunday with the addition of forward Marc Michaelis and defenseman Jalen Chatfield. A member of the coaching staff also has been affected.
A player on the list has not necessarily tested positive, but any player who does test positive must self-isolate for 10 days. The list is updated every day.
The Canucks have had four games postponed because of the virus. Their next scheduled game is Thursday in Calgary against the Flames.
The Canucks and the NHL have not commented publicly on the results of tests since the Canucks confirmed Gaudette tested positive last week.
The biggest previous COVID-19 outbreaks in the NHL were all in the U.S.
The Dallas Stars had their first four games postponed after 17 players tested positive, most of whom were asymptomatic.
The New Jersey Devils had 19 players on the COVID-19 protocol list and seven games postponed, while the Buffalo Sabres had nine players on the list and six games postponed.
The Canucks’ outbreak comes with the vaccine rollout going slower in Canada than in many U.S. states.
“There’s two different countries, different rules, different situations,” Flames center Mikael Backlund said. “There’s nothing we can do about it really. We’ve just got to wait for our turn.”
The Canucks’ season being brought to a standstill by the pandemic makes players and coaches elsewhere in the all-Canadian North Division uneasy for that team and their own.
“It’s something that we’ve talked about all season long, is keeping it (COVID-19) out,” Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said Sunday. “It’s a huge part of the season, unfortunately.
“What’s happening in Vancouver is a lot more than hockey. We’re obviously hoping everyone is doing all right and families and everyone are OK and they get healthy as quickly as possible.”
The Canucks situation brings home for the rest of Canada’s NHL teams the pitfalls of operating in a pandemic.
“It just reinforces you’ve got to do things right,” Oilers coach Dave Tippett said. “Try to give yourself the best chance to keep it out as you can. I think all the players are trying to do a good job, but sometimes that virus, it finds its way.
“You feel for those guys out there. Hopefully they can get through it, but it’s certainly concerning.”
The Montreal Canadiens had four games postponed, including three against the Oilers, when a pair of forwards were subject to pandemic protocols in March.
“It wasn’t our team, but it affected us a lot,” McDavid said. “It was kind of a reminder, and obviously with what’s happening with Vancouver, just to how important it is to keep this thing out.”
Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli, who spent the back end of last season with the Canucks, said he has been in contact with former teammates in Vancouver.
“Just making sure they’re OK,” Toffoli said Saturday. “It’s definitely a scary situation and hopefully it doesn’t get any worse than what it is.”
The Canucks’ postponed game against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday will be the 45th pushed back by COVID-19, with the first 37 in the NHL’s three divisions in the United States.
Jets forward Adam Lowry said he has checked up on former teammate Tyler Myers, who is one of the Canucks on the protocol list.
“First and foremost, we’re worried about their safety, their health and wellness,” Lowry said. “That’s the thing at the forefront. Hockey is second.
“We were all hopeful and tried to do our best to limit the possibility of this becoming a thing or this running through a team like this. Obviously it was a risk. Seeing how contagious the virus is and things like that, we’re just hoping that they’re near the end of the positive tests and everyone that’s contracted the virus, and their family members and things like that, they make a full recovery.”
Chris Tanev, who played 10 seasons in Vancouver before signing with the Flames in the offseason, said he also has been in touch with former teammates.
“You hope everyone is OK and no one has any serious side effects or anything from testing positive or catching COVID,” Tanev said Sunday.
The Canucks are scheduled to be in Calgary on Thursday and Saturday, but those games are in question given the scale of the situation.
“The league’s going to make the calls on all that, how long they shut down and if we’re going to play make up games,” Tanev said. “I think everyone is still waiting to see what happens with that.
Latest Sports
“Thus far, the Canadian division had been pretty good. Obviously Montreal two weeks ago had their positives and now Vancouver. The restrictions are there and are in place for a reason.”