Red Stars’ Alyssa Naeher makes a huge save to help the US women beat Canada 3-0 in an Olympic qualifying final

Julir Ertz, who also plays for the Chicago Red Stars, wore the captain’s armband for her 99th appearance with the team. Christen Press, who had scored in the team’s last six games, also started. Press was the fifth U.S. woman to score in six straight games, joining Mia Hamm, Michelle Akers, April Heinrichs and Carli Lloyd. It was the longest such streak for the U.S. since Lloyd scored in seven straight in 2014.