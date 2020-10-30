Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19 — putting into doubt whether he’ll face No. 4 Notre Dame on Nov. 7

The junior from Georgia is a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy and potentially the top overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He led the Tigers (6-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a national championship as a freshman and back to the College Football Playoff championship game last season. Clemson’s loss to LSU in the title game was the first — and still only — game the Tigers have lost in Lawrence’s 32 starts.