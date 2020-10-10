Rays advance to the ALCS for the 1st time in 12 years after beating the Yankees 2-1

Brosseau and Chapman had a history this season: Chapman threw a 101-mph fastball near Brosseau’s head Sept. 1 in the ninth inning of the Rays' 5-3 victory. Chapman likely had nothing against Brosseau personally, but the pitch was an apparent escalation of a feud between the AL East rivals, and it prompted Rays manager Kevin Cash’s infamous declaration that he has “a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 miles an hour.”