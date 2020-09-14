Tom Brady throws 2 interceptions in his 1st game for the Buccaneers, a 34-23 loss to the Saints

NEW ORLEANS — Tom Brady was intercepted twice in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut, Alvin Kamara scored touchdowns running and receiving and the New Orleans Saints beat the Buccaneers 34-23 on Sunday.
The first of Brady’s interceptions led to Kamara’s 6-yard touchdown run. The second pick thrown by the 43-year-old Brady — who left the New England Patriots in free agency after 20 years and six Super Bowl triumphs — was returned 36 yards for a touchdown by Janoris Jenkins.
Neither quarterback was statistically exceptional in the first NFL game featuring two quarterbacks in their 40s.
Drew Brees, 41, passed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, but he also avoided critical mistakes. He did not turn the ball over and took only one sack. His first TD pass was a dump-off to Kamara from 12 yards out. In the fourth quarter he hit free-agent signee Emmanuel Sanders for a 5-yard score.
Few witnessed this historically significant quarterback matchup in person, with government leaders and the Saints agreeing that no fans should attend the opener amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
That turned the normally deafening 73,000-seat Superdome into more of an echo chamber. When Wil Lutz’s field goal put the Saints up 17-7, the squeaking of pulleys could be heard across the stadium as the net behind the goal post was lowered.
Tight end Jared Cook caught five passes for 80 yards for the Saints, highlighted by a 46-yard reception down the left side that set up Sanders’ touchdown.
Brady was 15 of 28 for 157 yards and one touchdown through the first 54 minutes. He padded his numbers in garbage time, finishing with 239 yards and two TDs, the second scoring strike going to Mike Evans with 2:41 left.
The opening drive was promising for Brady, who the Bucs hope can lead them to their first playoff appearance since the 2007 season.
He lofted a 26-yard completion to Chris Godwin along the right sideline, drew a pass interference penalty with a 22-yard attempt to Evans and capped the drive with a 2-yard keeper, after which he emphatically spiked the ball.
After that, however, his turnovers helped stake the Saints to a lead they would not relinquish.