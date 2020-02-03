49ers assistant Katie Sowers makes history as the 1st female coach in the Super Bowl

Katie Sowers made history Sunday night, becoming the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl.
The first female coach to help win a Lombardi Trophy remains up for grabs.
Sowers, an offensive assistant with the 49ers, also is the first openly gay coach in the Super Bowl.
But she missed out on capping her trailblazing night with a championship when the 49ers couldn’t hold the 20-10 lead they took into the fourth quarter before losing 31-20 to the Chiefs. Her night featured a 60-second Microsoft commercial thanking her for knocking down another door for women.
The latest Super Bowl featured women in many roles.
Norma Hunt, widow of Chiefs founder Lamar, is the only woman to have attended all 54 Super Bowls and is part of the ownership group that brought Kansas City its first Super Bowl title since 1970. The 49ers have Denise DeBartolo York as co-chairman.
Then there’s Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, 97, who appeared in the NFL commercial shown at the start of the Super Bowl to celebrate the start of the league’s next century.