Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory reduces membership in the 50-year title drought club to 18 pro sports franchises

The 50-Year Championship Drought Club is no place to be for a proud pro football franchise.
The Chiefs turned in their membership card Sunday, ending five decades without a Super Bowl title by defeating 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. They left the group of NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB teams that either haven’t won a title at all or haven’t captured one since at least 1970.
The Vince Lombardi Trophy, the Stanley Cup, the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy and the Commissioners Trophy for the World Series winner are hoisted and kissed — and in hockey’s case, filled with champagne.
But you have to win one to celebrate with it. And the Chiefs did Sunday with a Lombardi Trophy presentation, confetti and the game’s MVP honor handed to Patrick Mahomes.
And a half-century is a dry spell that feels like a desert.
The sports calendar of 1969-70 started with 85 teams in the NFL, NBA/ABA, NHL and MLB. Since then, 19 franchises, including the Chiefs, had come up empty.
The Chiefs won Super Bowl IV on Jan. 11, 1970, after the 1969 season. Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium marked their first appearance in pro football’s championship game since then.
Among NFL teams, several have gone longer without a Super Bowl title. The Cardinals, Jets, Browns and Lions have been around as long as or longer than the Chiefs, who played their first three years as the Dallas Texans.
The Jets won Super Bowl III — the first NFL title game to be called the Super Bowl — and the Browns won the last of their four NFL championships in 1964. The Lions won the last of their three in 1957.
Since the Texans/Chiefs were founded with the AFL in 1960, the Bills, Chargers, Oilers/Titans, Vikings, Falcons and Bengals have denied their fans a championship longer than the Chiefs had. The Bills, Chargers and Oilers won AFL championships in the 1960s.
But the last five years have brought good news for long-suffering fan bases.
The Royals ended a 29-year drought when they captured the 2015 World Series.
The Cubs ended 108 years of misery with their 2016 World Series title.
The Cavaliers, who entered the NBA in 1970, won their first NBA championship in 2016 behind LeBron James.
The Astros, born in 1962, won the World Series for the first time in 2017.
The Eagles’ Super Bowl victory after the 2017 season was the franchise’s first title since the 1960 NFL title.
The last two Stanley Cup champions were of the first-time, long-time variety. The Capitals entered the NHL in 1974 before hoisting the Cup for the first time in 2018. Last season’s champion, the Blues, launched in 1967 and waited even longer.
The Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory means the state of Missouri completed a major-league championship sweep over the previous decade among current teams. The Cardinals won the 2011 World Series, the Royals the 2015 World Series and the Blues the 2019 Stanley Cup.
And now the Chiefs.
Franchise title droughts of at least 50 years
Year of last championship or when entered the league
- 1947 NFL Chicago/St. Louis/Phoenix/Arizona Cardinals
- 1948 MLB Cleveland Indians
- 1951 NBA Rochester/Cincinnati Royals/Kansas City/Sacramento Kings
- 1957 NFL Detroit Lions
- 1958 NBA St. Louis/Atlanta Hawks
- 1961 MLB Washington Senators/Texas Rangers*
- 1961 NFL Minnesota Vikings*
- 1961 NFL Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans (AFL title)
- 1963 NFL San Diego/LA Chargers (AFL title)
- 1964 NFL Cleveland Browns
- 1965 NFL Buffalo Bills (AFL title)
- 1966 NFL Atlanta Falcons*
- 1967 NHL Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1967 NBA Denver Rockets/Nuggets (ABA/NBA)*
- 1968 NFL Cincinnati Bengals*
- 1968 NBA Phoenix Suns*
- 1969 NFL New York Jets
- 1969 MLB San Diego Padres*
- *Never won a championship
