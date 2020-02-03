xml:space="preserve">
Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi pays for adoption of every dog at a Kansas City shelter after Super Bowl LIV victory

Chicago Tribune
Feb 03, 2020 4:09 PM

The Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LIV was good news for the dogs at a Kansas City shelter.

According to WRAL Sports, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi celebrated the 31-20 win over the 49ers by paying the adoption fees for every dog at the shelter.

Any dog that became available on Sunday or before can go home with a family for free, according to a tweet from KC Pet Project.

Nnadi, 23, just completed his second season with the Chiefs, who drafted him in the third round out of Florida State in 2018. He had 48 tackles, a sack and an interception this season and another four tackles in three postseason games.

