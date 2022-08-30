Serena Williams, likely playing in her final tournament, wins her 1st-round U.S. Open match in straight sets

NEW YORK — Serena Williams isn’t ready to say goodbye just yet.

In her first match at what is expected to be the last U.S. Open — and last tournament — of her remarkable career, Williams overcame a shaky start to overwhelm Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 on Monday night in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium with an atmosphere more akin to a festival than a farewell.

Advertisement

Early, Williams was not at her best. There were double faults, other missed strokes, missed opportunities. She went up 2-0, then quickly trailed 3-2.

Then, suddenly, Williams looked a lot more like someone with six championships at Flushing Meadows and 23 Grand Slam titles in all.

Advertisement

She rolled through the end of that opening set, capping it with a service winner she reacted to with clenched fists and her trademark cry of “Come on!” The more than 23,000 in attendance rose for a raucous standing ovation.

Serena Williams reacts during the first round of the U.S. Open against Danka Kovinic on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (John Minchillo/AP)

There would be more as Williams carried that terrific level into the second set against Kovinic, a 27-year-old from Montengero.

Williams will face No. 2 seed Anett Kontveit of Estonia on Wednesday.