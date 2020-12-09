Ray Perkins, who succeeded Bear Bryant at Alabama and also coached 2 NFL teams, dies at 79

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — Former Alabama and NFL head coach Ray Perkins died Wednesday morning in Tuscaloosa. He was 79.
The school announced his death Wednesday, and daughter Rachael Perkins posted news of his death on her Facebook page. No other details were immediately available.
“He served the University of Alabama with great class and integrity,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday on the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference. “He was a great coach and had a tremendous impact on the game, and he was a really, really good person and a really good friend.”
Perkins left a head coaching job with the NFL’s New York Giants to replace Bear Bryant after the 1982 season. He coached the Tide for four seasons before leaving to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1987 to 1990. He later spent one season as Arkansas State’s head coach before working as an assistant for several NFL teams.
He won three bowl games at Alabama and was 32-15-1, but he also went 5-6 in 1984, the program’s first losing season since 1957 — the year before the school hired Bryant. Perkins also served as athletic director during that period.
Perkins was an All-America receiver at Alabama in 1966 and played professionally for the Baltimore Colts from 1967 to 1971.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Perkins,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said. “Just a year ago we were celebrating him as our SEC Football Legend in Atlanta, an honor he was truly deserving of.
“Coach Perkins served in every possible capacity of Alabama Athletics as an All-American football player, head coach and athletics director, and he will certainly be missed.”