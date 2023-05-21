Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Brooks Koepka has returned to the top at the PGA Championship.

Six weeks after letting a two-shot lead get away on the final day of the Masters, Koepka fended off challenges from Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler to win his third PGA title at sun-splashed Oak Hill.

Koepka fired a 3-under 67 in the final round to finish at 9 under for the tournament, two clear of Hovland and a late-charging Scheffler.

The victory gave Koepka five major titles, joining the U.S. Opens he won in 2017 and 2018 and the PGAs he captured in 2018 and 2019.

The 33-year-old Koepka is the 20th player to win at least five majors. He is one of six players to claim three or more PGAs, joining Jack Nicklaus (5), Walter Hagen (5), Tiger Woods (4), Gene Sarazen (3) and Sam Snead (3).

Koepka sealed the victory by hitting his approach shot on the par-4 16th to within 5 feet. He sank the ensuing birdie putt while Hovland double-bogeyed after his shot out of a fairway bunker on the same hole became plugged in the lip.

The 25-year-old Hovland was attempting to become the first Norwegian player to win a major title. Instead he settled for his third straight top-10 finish in golf’s signature events.

Scheffler made a late charge with a final-round, 5-under 65 but couldn’t close the gap. He’ll have to settle for returning to the No. 1 world ranking.

Michael Block celebrates after his hole-in-one on the 15th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (Abbie Parr/AP)

PGA club professional Michael Block’s storybook tournament finished with a flourish. The 46-year-old aced the par-3 15th on his way to a 1-over 71. That left Block at 1 over for the tournament and in a tie for 15th, earning him a spot in next year’s PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Block’s high-arcing shot on the 151-yard 15th went directly into the hole. The force of the ball going in actually bent away the grass at the front lip of the hole.

Block celebrated by doffing his black cap and high-fiving with playing partner Rory McIlroy. Smiling as he walked toward the green, Block stopped before the hole, looked down and initially fumbled getting the ball out before plucking it out on his second try and holding it up for the cheering crowd.

Block was competing in his seventh major, and it was the first in which he made the 36-hole cut after shooting even-par 70s on each of the first three days.