ARLINGTON, Texas — The Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas was unanimously approved Thursday by Major League Baseball team owners, cementing the sport’s first relocation since 2005.

A 75% vote of the 30 teams was necessary to make the move, which was endorsed by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Advertisement

“There was an effort over more than a decade to find a stadium solution in Oakland. It was (A’s owner) John Fisher’s preference. It was my preference,” Manfred said at a news conference after the vote. “This is a terrible day for fans in Oakland. I understand that and that’s why we’ve always had a policy of doing everything humanly possible to avoid a relocation and truly believe we did that in this case. I think it’s beyond debate that the status quo in Oakland was untenable.”

After years of complaints about the Oakland Coliseum and an inability to gain government assistance for a new ballpark in the Bay area, the A’s plan to move to a stadium to be built on the Las Vegas Strip with $380 million in public financing approved by the Nevada government.

Advertisement

The team plans for the ballpark to open in 2028.

“I understand that this is an incredibly difficult day for Oakland fans, and I just want to say we gave every effort and did everything we could to try and find a solution there.” Fisher said. “I’m very excited about the opportunity in Vegas. The fans there are terrific.”

MLB Players Association head Tony Clark declined to comment on the decision.

The A’s lease at the Coliseum runs through 2024, and they will remain next season at the outdated and run-down stadium where they have played since moving to California in 1968. It remains unclear where the team will play after that until a new ballpark opens.

Manfred said the a variety of alternatives are being explored, including the A’s possibly staying at the Coliseum in the interim period. He said the preference will be to “find an 81-game home” for the team, unlike the unique situation with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021, when pandemic travel restrictions caused MLB to shift home games to the team’s spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida, and then its Triple-A ballpark in Buffalo, New York, before going back to Toronto at midseason.

Las Vegas will become the the A’s fourth city, the most for an MLB team. They played in Philadelphia from 1901-54, moved to Kansas City for 13 seasons and arrived in Oakland in 1968. The new stadium will be the team’s fifth after Columbia Park (1901-08), Shibe Park (1909-54), Memorial Stadium (1955-67) and the Coliseum.

Since the Washington Senators became the Texas Rangers in 1972, the only other team to relocate was the Montreal Expos, who became the Washington Nationals in 2005.

The A’s in 2006 proposed a ballpark in Fremont, about 25 miles south in the East Bay, but abandoned the plan three years later. San Jose, 40 miles south of Oakland, was proposed in 2012, but the San Francisco Giants blocked the site because it was part of that team’s territory.

Advertisement

The A’s chose a site in the Oakland area near Laney College only to have it rejected by the college and neighbors, then focused on the Howard Terminal area of Oakland. While some approvals were gained, a financing plan was never reached.

The team announced April 19 it had purchased land in Las Vegas, then a month later replaced that location with a deal with Bally’s and Gaming & Leisure Properties to build a stadium on the Tropicana hotel site along the Las Vegas Strip.

“This relocation will bring thousands of new jobs to our state, while also generating historic economic development and providing a return on public investment for the direct benefit of Nevada taxpayers,” Gov. Joe Lombardo said in a statement.

Nevada’s Legislature and Lombardo approved public financing for a $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat ballpark with a retractable roof that will be close to Allegiant Stadium, where the NFL’s Oakland Raiders moved in 2020, and T-Mobile Arena, where the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights started play in 2017 as an expansion team.

“The success of the Raiders and the Golden Knights has shown — as well as our own Triple-A team, the Aviators — just how successful professional sports can be in that market,” Fisher said.

The A’s traded veterans and finished an MLB-worst 50-112 this past season and again were last in average attendance at 10,276 per game. Manfred defended Fisher, who has been harshly criticized by A’s supporters.

Advertisement

“I understand the fans’ reaction to what happened in 2022 in terms of the moves that were made,” Manfred said. “I also understand that when you play in a substandard facility — fan support, it is not as strong as what we have in some other markets — that it affects your economics and what you can afford to do. So my answer is over the long haul, yes, I think he’s been a good owner.”

While San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose is the 10th-largest U.S. television market, Las Vegas is the 40th. Clark last month questioned whether the shift to a smaller city would put the team on a path of needed perpetual assistance under MLB’s revenue-sharing plan.

MLB is able to control city changes because of the sport’s antitrust exemption, granted by a 1922 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

In the last half-century, the NFL has seen moves by the Raiders (Oakland to Los Angeles, back to Oakland and then to Las Vegas), Colts (Baltimore to Indianapolis), Cardinals (St. Louis to Phoenix), Rams (Los Angeles to St. Louis and back to LA), Oilers (Houston to Nashville) and Chargers (San Diego to Los Angeles).

Manfred also announced Thursday that Atlanta will host the 2025 All-Star Game.

Blum reported from New York.