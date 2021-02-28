North Carolina’s Roy Williams becomes the 4th men’s Division I coach to reach 900 wins

The Tar Heels had been trending in the right direction by winning nine of 12 after last weekend’s blowout of Louisville. The Marquette loss squandered some of that momentum. But they responded by rallying from a 39-23 deficit on the way helping Williams become just the fourth Division I men’s coach to hit 900 wins. It marked North Carolina’s largest halftime deficit overcome at home in win since February 2006 against Georgia Tech (13).