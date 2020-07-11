Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic is the 1st player to opt out of the NHL’s return, citing family reasons

Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic is the first player to opt out of the NHL's return.
The team announced Hamonic’s decision Friday night, several hours after the league and players association agreed to resume the season. Hamonic opted out for family reasons.
“Travis explained that due to family considerations, he has made the difficult decision not to participate,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said. “While we will miss Travis in our lineup, we understand and respect his decision.”
Hamonic, who turns 30 next month, is a pending free agent. The Flames are set to face the Winnipeg Jets in the qualifying round, starting Aug. 1 in Edmonton.