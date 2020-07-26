Arizona Coyotes blast GM John Chayka, saying he chose ‘to quit on a strong and competitive team’ a week before the NHL postseason

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka has stepped down, one week before the team opens Stanley Cup qualifier series against the Nashville Predators.
The Coyotes announced Sunday former player and current assistant GM Steve Sullivan will serve as interim general manager.
“John Chayka has quit as the General Manager and President of Hockey Operations of the Arizona Coyotes,” the team said in a statement. “The club is disappointed in his actions and his timing as the Coyotes prepare to enter the NHL’s hub city of Edmonton, where the team will begin postseason play for the first time since 2012.
“Chayka has chosen to quit on a strong and competitive team, a dedicated staff, and the Arizona Coyotes fans, the greatest fans in the NHL.”
Chayka made a name for himself as one of the NHL’s top general managers since being promoted in 2016 and signed a contract extension through 2024 late last year.
His relationship with new owner Alex Meruelo began to deteriorate when he asked for permission to pursue another, non-NHL opportunity. The Arizona Republic reported Chayka was not invited to a recent dinner with Meruelo and new CEO Xavier Gutierrez to talk with Taylor Hall about a contract extension.
News of Chayka’s departure came the same day the Coyotes were scheduled to leave for Edmonton for the Stanley Cup qualifiers. They open a best-of-five series against the Predators next Sunday in their first postseason appearance since reaching the 2012 Western Conference finals.
Sullivan had 290 goals and 457 assists in a 16-year NHL career that included 5½ seasons with the Predators and 4½ with the Blackhawks.