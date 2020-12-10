NFL Man of the Year nominees include Jimmy Graham, Russell Wilson and Travis Kelce. Here’s the full list of 32.

Seattle’s star quarterback Russell Wilson and Kansas City’s standout tight end Travis Kelce are among the 32 finalists for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.
The award, to be presented during Super Bowl week at the NFL Honors television show when The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners, recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. It was established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame running back.
“This year has presented significant challenges for us all, from the ongoing global pandemic to the continued social injustices witnessed this year,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “The 32 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees remind us that even in the face of adversity, players continue to raise awareness and use their voice and platform to positively impact their communities.
“The nominees will leave lasting legacies across the country in a time when we need leadership and strength the most.”
The Chicago Bears’ nominee is tight end Jimmy Graham, who tweeted he was “honored, humbled and elated.”
All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.
Current players who have won the award are Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Jason Witten, J.J. Watt and Calais Campbell.
The nominees:
- Arizona: Corey Peters
- Atlanta: Steven Means
- Baltimore: Bradley Bozeman
- Buffalo: Harrison Phillips
- Carolina: Shaq Thompson
- Chicago: Jimmy Graham
- Cincinnati: Geno Atkins
- Cleveland: Myles Garrett
- Dallas: Jaylon Smith
- Denver: Justin Simmons
- Detroit: Trey Flowers
- Green Bay: Corey Linsley
- Houston: Michael Thomas
- Indianapolis: Jacoby Brissett
- Jacksonville: Josh Lambo
- Kansas City: Travis Kelce
- Las Vegas: Alec Ingold
- Los Angeles Chargers: Isaac Rochell
- Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Whitworth
- Miami: Byron Jones
- Minnesota: Eric Kendricks
- New England: Devin McCourty
- New Orleans: Demario Davis
- New York Giants: Dalvin Tomlinson
- New York Jets: Pierre Desir
- Philadelphia: Rodney McLeod
- Pittsburgh: Vance McDonald
- San Francisco: Arik Armstead
- Seattle: Russell Wilson
- Tampa Bay: Mike Evans
- Tennessee: Kevin Byard
- Washington: Jonathan Allen