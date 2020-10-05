NFL commissioner: Teams that violate COVID-19 protocol could forfeit games

Goodell noted that violators of the protocols have been disciplined. Several coaches have been fined $100,000 each and their clubs fined $250,000 for improper use of face coverings, the Las Vegas Raiders were hit with a $50,000 fine for allowing an unauthorized team employee into the locker room following a game and on Monday the Raiders had 10 players docked a total of $175,000 for appearing at a function where face coverings were not used, nor was social distancing.