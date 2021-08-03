NBA free agency: Kyle Lowry is headed to the Miami Heat, while Chris Paul agrees to a big deal to remain with the Phoenix Suns

Point guards were the immediate focus when the NBA free agency window opened Monday night, with Kyle Lowry headed to the Miami Heat, Lonzo Ball on his way to the Chicago Bulls and Chris Paul and Mike Conley landing lucrative deals to remain with their current teams.
Lowry and the agency that represents him, Priority Sports, said he was headed to the Heat. A person with knowledge of the deal said Lowry would sign a three-year contract worth nearly $30 million annually in a sign-and-trade that will send Goran Dragić and Precious Achiuwa from Miami to the Toronto Raptors. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing had been approved by the league.
“Miami Heat X Kyle Lowry Let’s Goo!!” Lowry wrote on Twitter, followed by five fire emojis.
Paul agreed to a contract to remain with the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns, another person with knowledge of that deal said. It would be worth nearly $120 million if all four years are completed and would push Paul’s career earnings past the $400 million mark. He turned down a $44.2 million option for next season to negotiate a longer deal, and after the success the Suns had in their run to the NBA Finals, it seemed doubtful he would look to play elsewhere.
Conley agreed to a four-year, $73 million deal to remain with the Utah Jazz, the team that finished last season with the NBA’s best regular-season record and expects to bring back most of the same core for another run. Conley confirmed the signing on Twitter; a person confirmed the terms to AP.
The NBA’s window for talks opened at 6 p.m. EDT, and as has become tradition, it did not take long for handshake deals to commence. No new contracts can be signed until noon EDT on Friday. The league set the salary cap for next season at $112.414 million, with the luxury tax level at $136.606 million.
The Heat made the biggest early splash, not only landing Lowry but also agreeing to terms with 3-point specialist Duncan Robinson on a deal that would be worth nearly $90 million if all five years are completed. Robinson, a person with knowledge of the deal said, agreed to a contract in which four years are guaranteed and the fifth is only partially guaranteed.
The Heat also lured P.J. Tucker from the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. Tucker will make about $7 million next season in Miami and holds an option to remain there in 2022-23.
And the Heat aren’t done: Not only is this the summer when Bam Adebayo’s five-year, $163 million contract agreed to last fall kicks in, but the Heat plan to finalize an extension with Jimmy Butler later this week that would be worth an average of roughly $45 million annually. Butler and the Heat cannot begin those talks until Friday at the earliest by league rule.
Lowry is leaving Toronto after nine seasons there and helping the Raptors win the 2019 NBA championship. Considered by many the greatest Raptor ever, it’s fitting that his last move with the team amounts to another assist — a sign-and-trade to make sure the Raptors got some assets back instead of just seeing him leave as a free agent.
Some other deals struck Monday and confirmed to AP:
- The Bucks are keeping Bobby Portis for next season with a player option for 2022-23.
- The Raptors agreed to keep Gary Trent Jr., who impressed after a midseason trade, on a three-year deal worth $54 million.
- The Denver Nuggets reached two-year agreements to keep guard Will Barton and forward JaMychal Green. Barton’s deal is for $32 million and Green’s for $17 million.
- The Dallas Mavericks agreed to a four-year, $74 million deal to retain Tim Hardaway Jr.
- The Indiana Pacers agreed to a four-year deal to keep point guard T.J. McConnell, with ESPN reporting that deal would be worth roughly $9 million annually.
- The Cleveland Cavaliers are keeping center Jarrett Allen on a five-year, $100 million deal.
AP’s Schuyler Dixon, Tom Withers and Arnie Stapleton contributed.